Penticton alleged drug trafficker makes bail again

Bail again after breaches

Photo: File photo Penticton court.

A Penticton man facing drug trafficking charges who breached his bail conditions is still free while awaiting trial.

Levi Savard, 34, appeared in Kelowna court this week after being caught breaking his house arrest conditions in late January.

Savard is charged federally with possession of drugs including cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl dating back to an arrest in 2024. He is charged provincially with assaulting a person with bear spray in 2025.

He was released on conditions. In January, police caught him on video leaving his monitoring boundaries.

He was accepting a delivery from person with a shopping cart full of chairs.

The judge ultimately decided that there was no proof the chairs were suspicious, and the small breach, being 10 metres from his home rather than the prescribed two, did not warrant further jail time until his trial dates in the summer.

“Mr. Savard, all I can say to you, sir, is I hope you've learned your lesson for the last three weeks you sat in custody. If you haven't, you're going to be back before the court again,” the judge said.

A $500 cash bail deposit is in place.

The judge also warned Savard he will be fitted with electronic monitoring equipment and it is his responsibility to keep it charged.

“That ought to be one of your priorities moving forward, because you've noted now that they're having concerns from the federal crown about failing to have a have a fully-charged bracelet. Not a hard thing to do. You charge your phone every day, I'm sure,” the judge said.

“Charge your bracelet, understood?”

There will also be standard release conditions concerning reporting to a supervisor, weapons prohibitions, and the continued house arrest terms.