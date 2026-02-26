Penticton Access Centre once again bringing back free tax help for low income residents
Tax help for low income
Tax season can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with financial strain, and one Penticton program continues to support those in need.
The Penticton Access Centre is bringing back the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) for the 2026 tax season, with volunteers ready to assist individuals in filing their 2025 taxes.
The program works to ensure that taxpayers get all credits and refunds they are eligible to obtain.
"In 2025 alone, our volunteers helped return over 19 million dollars to the Penticton community; a remarkable testament to the program’s impact," the access centre said.
Tax help is available Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, on a drop-in basis, with no appointment necessary, starting on Monday, March 2.
Volunteers can also assist in filing taxes for up to 10 previous years.
The access centre encourages people to bring photo identification and any relevant tax slips for the year being filed to make the process smooth and efficient.
“We are thrilled to continue offering this essential service to our neighbours,” said Lucy Whittaker, Executive Director at the Penticton Access Centre.
“Our volunteers are the heart of this program. We simply couldn’t do it without their dedication, generosity, and expertise. Every year, they make a real difference in people’s lives, helping neighbours access the benefits they deserve. We are incredibly grateful for their continued commitment.”
For more information, contact the Penticton Access Centre at 250-493-6822 or [email protected], or visit their website here.
Their office is located at #210 - 246 Martin Street, beside the Pasta Factory.
More Penticton News
- Poll: New AI rules?Poll - 7:30 pm
- Coupon program supportedSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Cupcakes against bullyingVernon - 7:00 pm
- Winter meets springKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Tax help for low incomePenticton - 7:00 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$699,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eeyore South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel