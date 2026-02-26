Penticton News

Penticton Access Centre once again bringing back free tax help for low income residents

Tax help for low income

Photo: Contributed Help for low-income individuals and families on filing their income tax returns starts March 2 from the Penticton and Area Access Centre's tax program.

Tax season can be a stressful time, especially for those dealing with financial strain, and one Penticton program continues to support those in need.

The Penticton Access Centre is bringing back the Community Volunteer Income Tax Program (CVITP) for the 2026 tax season, with volunteers ready to assist individuals in filing their 2025 taxes.

The program works to ensure that taxpayers get all credits and refunds they are eligible to obtain.

"In 2025 alone, our volunteers helped return over 19 million dollars to the Penticton community; a remarkable testament to the program’s impact," the access centre said.

Tax help is available Monday to Thursday, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m, on a drop-in basis, with no appointment necessary, starting on Monday, March 2.

Volunteers can also assist in filing taxes for up to 10 previous years.

The access centre encourages people to bring photo identification and any relevant tax slips for the year being filed to make the process smooth and efficient.

“We are thrilled to continue offering this essential service to our neighbours,” said Lucy Whittaker, Executive Director at the Penticton Access Centre.

“Our volunteers are the heart of this program. We simply couldn’t do it without their dedication, generosity, and expertise. Every year, they make a real difference in people’s lives, helping neighbours access the benefits they deserve. We are incredibly grateful for their continued commitment.”

For more information, contact the Penticton Access Centre at 250-493-6822 or [email protected], or visit their website here.

Their office is located at #210 - 246 Martin Street, beside the Pasta Factory.