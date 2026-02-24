Penticton News

Similkameen-area Indigenous bands claim lack of consultation over mine expansion

Upset about mine expansion

Photo: Contributed Copper Mountain Mine.

Differing opinions on the expansion project for a major mine in the Similkameen Valley are coming out after the province announced a green light on Monday.

In a news release, the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals said the permits were approved under the Mines Act and Environmental Management Act for the Copper Mountain Mine's expansion project to New Ingerbelle Pit 21 kilometres south of Princeton.

The Chiefs and Councils of the Upper Similkameen Indian Band & the Lower Similkameen Indian Band followed the province's announcement with their own, expressing their disappointment, stating they "did not give consent for this project to move forward."

"While both USIB and LSIB have signed Participation Agreements with Copper Mountain Mine, these agreements expressly state that advance consent to New Ingerbelle was not provided," they said, with reference to their Participation Agreement with the mine.

"These facts were made clear by USIB and LSIB during information meetings for our members, and through a joint press release issued by the bands and HudBay."

The bands have previously expressed their frustration with the timeline of the project in December, saying the project near the Similkameen River was moving too fast, posing environmental risks.

Princeton's Mayor Spencer Coyne has been vocal in his support for the mine, previously saying he feels the mine expansion operators meet the requirements and requests that were put out by the bands, and the expansion will be a "major economic driver."

"This creates economic certainty for the community, valley and the region," Coyne said in a post on Monday.

"The Town of Princeton welcomes this news and looks forward to working with HUDBAY for years to come."

The extension aims to expand the New Ingerbelle Pit and associated infrastructure by 298 hectares and will take place in three phases.

The bands said that with the mine extended for 15 to 20 years now, it's disappointing to see that their communities and others who have chosen to live in the area "will have to deal with the consequences long after the profits and monies have left the valley."

"In light of the unilateral approval of New Ingerbelle Expansion Proposal by the Province of British Columbia without the prior, fully informed, clear consent of the sməlqmíx, both bands will undertake a full review of the approval conditions and reasons for decision, and assess all available options to ensure that the waters, all living things, and the lands, will be taken care of."

B.C. has been fast-tracking mine projects under B.C's Look West economic plan, with two other major permits greenlit this year, including the Eskay Creek and the Mount Milligan permits.