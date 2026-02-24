Penticton News
City of Penticton warns of fake municipal employee scam
City warns of water scam
Photo: Pixabay
City of Penticton is warning the public of a scam circulating
The City of Penticton issued a warning of a scam reportedly circulating in the community, trying to access homes to collect water samples.
The city said residents have reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the City of Penticton and stating they need to visit the home.
"This is not the [us]," the city stated in a press release Tuesday.
If you receive a call of this nature:
- Do not give out personal information.
- Report suspicious activity to the RCMP non-emergency line at: 250-492-4300.
The city said there are steps to confirm the person is a city employee before allowing access by checking the following:
- Look for a City of Penticton vehicle.
- Most employees wear branded clothing.
- Ask for a City of Penticton-issued ID.
- If in doubt, ask for their name and contact the City to confirm their identity. Public Works can be reached at: 250-490-2500.
