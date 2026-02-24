Penticton News

City of Penticton warns of fake municipal employee scam

City warns of water scam

Photo: Pixabay City of Penticton is warning the public of a scam circulating

The City of Penticton issued a warning of a scam reportedly circulating in the community, trying to access homes to collect water samples.

The city said residents have reported receiving phone calls from someone claiming to be from the City of Penticton and stating they need to visit the home.

"This is not the [us]," the city stated in a press release Tuesday.

If you receive a call of this nature:

Do not give out personal information.

Report suspicious activity to the RCMP non-emergency line at: 250-492-4300.

The city said there are steps to confirm the person is a city employee before allowing access by checking the following: