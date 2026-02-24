Penticton News

Contentious development saga comes to official end with land hitting market

Developer gives up on site

Photo: Contributed Canadian Horizons is selling 129 acres on Spiller Road.

The company that faced much opposition for its development plans above the Naramata Bench has officially pulled the plug.

Canadian Horizons on Tuesday announced it intends to sell the two properties that have been under the microscope since the project was announced in June 2020: 1050 Spiller Road and 880 Naramata Road.

The Vancouver-based company attempted to build more than 300 homes on Spiller Road, but it faced heavy opposition from residents and Penticton Indian Band. Applications to rezone the mostly undeveloped land was met with severe resistance, and the project never came to fruition. One of the key moments of the saga occurred in 2024, when Penticton city council voted to remove the Spiller Road property from its list of density growth areas.

Now Canadian Horizons has hired Engel & Völkers to sell the properties.

"Our mission has always been to enhance the regions in which we work, whether that’s in the heart of the Okanagan or the growing suburbs of the Lower Mainland,” Canadian Horizons wrote in a press release. “While we are moving on from these specific Penticton assets, our focus remains on the long-term vitality of the British Columbia communities we develop. These offerings are a natural evolution that allows us to focus our resources on future-forward projects.”

There are 129 acres up for grabs at 1050 Spiller Rd. and 34 acres at 880 Naramata Road. The company says the work it did during the development process will make it easier for the next owner.

“We have invested deeply in the Spiller Road parcel to understand its potential and its unique place within the Penticton landscape,” Canadian Horizons said in a press release. “We are now ready to transfer this exceptional asset to a new owner, providing them the opportunity to apply a new vision for enhancing this beautiful area.

“The canvas is open for diverse possibilities that serve the area’s needs, whether that be a destination tourism resort, an executive golf course, a philanthropic dedication to the community’s park and conservation system or a redefined community subdivision.”