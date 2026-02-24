Penticton News

Cawston school put under 'hold and secure' after gunshot-like sound

Security scare at school

Photo: File photo SD53 confirmed that a hold and secure was put in place on Tuesday morning at the Cawston Primary School

Cawston Primary School was placed under a hold and secure on Tuesday due to a report of a perceived gunshot in the area, SD53 Superintendent of Schools confirmed.

Superintendent Marcus Toneatto said the school, out of an abundance of caution, chose to do so.

"It was thought to have been a gunshot. It turned out — RCMP responded right away — it apparently was a bird banger just in behind the school," he said.

Multiple police cars were seen outside the school in a photo posted to social media.

Toneatto said he understands people's fears may be heightened at this time, after the fatal shootings at a high school in Tumbler Ridge earlier this month.

"This time of the year, normally, you don't have the bird bangers going off. So I think that's probably why," he said.

"Again, out of an abundance of caution, these are just things that we do. These are the processes we have. It's all good. Parents have been notified."

Toneatto said the RCMP fully inspected and cleared the area.

"They [The RCMP] are going to be hanging around just to make people feel better."