Princeton Mayor 'cautiously optimistic' about saving section of KVR

Photo: Save the KVR Locals trying to save KVR between Princeton and the Coquihalla

Princeton's mayor said he is feeling 'cautiously optimistic' in his push to stop a section of the Kettle Valley Railway Trail from being permanently decommissioned this spring.

The provincial government announced at the start of February that a 67-kilometre stretch of the trail between Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway would be decommissioned.

The section has been closed due to extensive flood damage since 2021, and would cost $60 million to repair.

The province said they plan to start decommissioning the trail in the spring, which is expected to take two to three years, at an estimated cost of $20 million.

Both Mayor Spencer Coyne and local MLA Donegal Wilson shared open letters responding to the announcement, sharing their concerns that there was no meaningful consultation with the town or neighbouring communities.

The Back Country Horseman Society of British Columbia and the Quad Riders ATV Association of BC also published letters requesting that the KVR be saved.

Coyne started up a Save the KVR Facebook group, along with an online petition, requesting that "the province collaborate with local communities and stakeholders to explore alternative solutions, including phased repairs, partnerships, and community-based stewardship models."

Since the damage from the atmospheric river floods in 2021, Coyne said his understanding was that there was always a plan to fix the KVR.

On Monday, Coyne shared an update in the group that he and the town's CAO, Lyle Thomas, had met with the Minister of Environment to discuss concerns.

"We left the meeting cautiously optimistic. It was agreed that ministry staff will work directly with the Town of Princeton staff to explore viable options moving forward," he said.

"This collaborative approach is an important first step, as it creates an opportunity for technical and operational discussions that may identify solutions consistent with program requirements and community priorities."

He said a big part of the decision will come down to the funding framework.

"Any recovery or rehabilitation work is subject to the parameters of the Federal Disaster Financial Assistance Arrangements program. The federal government is responsible for approximately 90 per cent of eligible costs; as such, any proposed works must strictly comply with the DFAA eligibility criteria and guidelines," he said.

"Both the province and the town are operating within those constraints. While the province administers the program, it too must adhere to federal requirements in determining what work may proceed and under what conditions."

Heading forward, the plan is for the ministry and municipal staff to review options in detail.

Staff will need to assess feasibility within DFAA parameters and identify potential paths forward.

"Following those discussions, it is anticipated that a subsequent meeting with the minister will be held to review the findings and determine next steps," Coyne said.

"We emphasized clearly that the community must be given the opportunity to be part of the solution. The impacted communities have a direct and long-standing interest in the trail's future. Its economic, recreational, and social significance requires that local voices be heard, and that innovative, community-supported options be considered alongside technical and fiscal realities."

Coyne said he will continue to provide updates.

"It is important to set realistic expectations given the federal funding framework, but we remain committed to working collaboratively to achieve the best possible outcome for our community and the trail's future."