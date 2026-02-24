Penticton News

Infamous Keremeos sledgehammer attacker let out of custody on conditions

Photo: File Facebook profile photo posted by Cameron Urquhart. Keremeos man behind sledgehammer attack released on conditions.

The Keremeos man behind a violent, scarring sledgehammer attack has been released on conditions by the British Columbia Review Board.

Cameron Edward Jake Urquhart, 45, was previously found not criminally responsible on account of a mental disorder for the 2022 attack at Keremeos' Village Hall that saw several municipal employees injured and traumatized.

During the incident, Urquhart went into town hall carrying a sledgehammer and a concealed knife. He began smashing property, brandishing his weapons, assaulting and eventually chasing staff and members of the public fleeing outdoors.

Urquhart kicked one victim with metal-spiked footwear, and jumped through the window of a police vehicle and attacked an officer before being successfully taken into custody.

It was determined Urquhart was, at the time, experiencing untreated psychosis born of a long history of struggles with mental health, often linked to periods of bizarre and violent behaviour when he was off medication.

Urquhart was transferred to the Forensic Psychiatric Hospital after the Keremeos attack, where he was very agitated, threatened assault against another patient and claimed to have been kidnapped by the Yakuza, a Japanese organized crime group.

Since then, Urquhart has made many improvements, the board review notes.

He was eventually granted a 28-day leave condition, which meant "overnight stays in the community at an approved residence for up to 28 days" upon approval.

He reportedly successfully participated in staff-supported outings from the facility, had more than 140 day leaves without incident, and kept in touch with family and friends during local visits, some in the Thompson-Okanagan region.

His recovery has continued since then, and now the review board is convinced he no longer needs to be bound to the facility, confirming a conditional discharge.

"We are persuaded that a custody disposition is no longer necessary to mitigate Mr. Urquhart’s risk for violence," reads the board's latest decision.

"Mr. Urquhart will continue to be banned from the Village of Keremeos. Our order, a conditional discharge, will be reviewable within 12 months."