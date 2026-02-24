Penticton News

Ex-BCHL Penticton hockey player sorry for sexual assault of teen

Ex-Vee sorry for teen assault

Photo: BCHL File Photo Liam Noble, now 25, was convicted of sexual interference on Nov. 1, 2024,

Sentencing for a former BCHL and Vees player found guilty of having sex with a girl in her mid-teens has been pushed to a later date once again.

Liam Noble, now 25, was convicted of sexual interference with a person under the age of 16 on Nov. 1, 2024, following a trial at the Penticton courthouse.

A publication ban is in place to protect the identity of the victim, who was in Grade 10 at the time of the crime, when Noble was 20.

Noble appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Monday. He was due for a sentencing hearing, which had been previously pushed due to timing issues.

Once again, after court proceedings had wrapped up, Judge Lynett Jung decided a new date was warranted.

'Hockey mindset' issue

Crown counsel Ann Lerchs had previously asked for three years' jail time.

“Mr. Noble identified some problematic attitudes towards women, attributing this to a ‘hockey mindset’ where he tended towards seeing women as sexual objects,” Lerchs said.

She said his father promoted values around objectifying women, as well. He said "he received a lot of female attention playing hockey," and called himself an "asshole."

"He explained that he was caught up with hockey culture, which he explained was about partying and hanging out with girls," Lerchs said.

Noble had no prior criminal record before the 2021 incident. He was released on bail after his conviction.

In October, Noble was charged in Kelowna with one count of common assault and one count of theft under $5,000 from an alleged incident on Aug. 5, 2025.

His defence argued Noble did not know he was committing a crime at the time of having sex with the minor, and has also taken steps to reduce marijuana and alcohol intake.

They argue for a conditional sentence, meaning it would be served in the community with conditions.

Time to think

Judge Lynett Jung adjourned proceedings Monday afternoon until a later date.

In the meantime, she asked whether Noble had anything to say.

"I'm so sorry,” Noble said. “I’m just going to beg for a second chance at my life […] I’m really sorry. That’s it.”

Jung urged Noble to seek offered counselling while awaiting a final sentencing.

Noble will appear back before the court to learn his fate at a later date.