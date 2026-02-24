Penticton News

South Okanagan teen on long road to recovery after major injuries on ski hill

Brain injury on ski hill

Photo: Contributed Connell Hall, recovering from a ski accident at Apex.

A South Okanagan teen is facing a long battle to health after a horrific ski accident at Apex Mountain.

Fourteen-year-old Connell Hall was enjoying the mountain with friends on Saturday when his world, and the worlds of those who love him, turned upside down.

"I guess just icy conditions, he wiped out, and he ended up with three separate injuries. One, he broke his left femur in half. He broke his right wrist, and the worst part is that he has three separate brain bleeds and a swollen brain," his father, Sean Hall, told Castanet Monday.

"So he incurred a traumatic brain injury that we're trying to work our way through."

The family lives in Okanagan Falls, but Connell needed to be airlifted to Kamloops, and will soon be transported to BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver.

Hall said he and his wife have already done a lot of driving and flying to ensure one of them can be by their son's side, while also caring for his sibling.

To make matters more complicated, Hall's wife is only recently recovering from surgery after her second battle with breast cancer.

"It's been a punch in the gut," Hall said.

Friends of the family, who Hall described more like family, started a GoFundMe to support the family at this time.

Connell is now able to talk in short bursts, but there is much more recovery to come.

"The predictions are it could take up to two years for full cognitive recovery. But, we're just keeping our chin up and and doing everything that we can for him and the resources, hopefully, at Children's Hospital will be able to expedite his recovery," Hall said.

In the meantime, Hall has been overwhelmed by the community support so far. The GoFundMe, as of Monday afternoon, had reached close to $5,000.

"I'm looking through the names of some of these people, and I recognize some, I know some, and there's some that I don't know," Hall said, with emotion in his voice.

"And for someone, for someone that doesn't know us or just knows us through friends or heard about this, to be able to donate anything to us, is just amazing. Thank you."