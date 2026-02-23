Penticton Secondary School senior basketball team wins regional championship, heads to provincials
Pen High ballers are champs
The Pen High Senior Boys basketball team are officially champions.
This weekend, the boys won the AAA Okanagan Valley Championship after a three-day event hosted at home.
The Pen High Lakers faced challenges all game long, including a matchup in the semi-finals with Sa-Hali Secondary from Kamloops.
“They presented a variety of challenges to us with their size and length, as well as their physical style of play,” Coach Brian Hurst said. Pen High eventually pulled off a 71–51 victory.
Then came the championship game, with 200 spectators filling the gym, full of energy.
“It was great to see so many students, families and community members come out to support the boys. We were grateful for their support,” said Coach Russ Reid.
Pen High won 77–55 to claim the Valley title and now they have earned their spot in the BC Provincial Championships, scheduled for March 3–7.
More Penticton News
- Live Kelowna CouncilKelowna - 1:30 pm
- Power restored after outageRanchero - 1:26 pm
- Tentative contract reachedBC - 1:21 pm
- Shooter's brother arrestedTumbler Ridge - 1:20 pm
- Extortion suspect deportedSurrey - 12:53 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$572,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Sophia South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel