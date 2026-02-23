Penticton News

Penticton Secondary School senior basketball team wins regional championship, heads to provincials

Photo: Pen High Left to Right: Liam Hyland (manager), Jake Erickson (coach), Kai Rippy, Daxton Moon, Evan Sanders, Miller Jurcic, Brad Kuechle (kneeling), Graydon Kulak, Kelan Sawyer, Liam Reid, Kyden Hurst, Aadvik Saini, Ronin Kanazawa, Russ Reid (coach), Brian Hurst (coach)

The Pen High Senior Boys basketball team are officially champions.

This weekend, the boys won the AAA Okanagan Valley Championship after a three-day event hosted at home.

The Pen High Lakers faced challenges all game long, including a matchup in the semi-finals with Sa-Hali Secondary from Kamloops.



“They presented a variety of challenges to us with their size and length, as well as their physical style of play,” Coach Brian Hurst said. Pen High eventually pulled off a 71–51 victory.



Then came the championship game, with 200 spectators filling the gym, full of energy.

“It was great to see so many students, families and community members come out to support the boys. We were grateful for their support,” said Coach Russ Reid.



Pen High won 77–55 to claim the Valley title and now they have earned their spot in the BC Provincial Championships, scheduled for March 3–7.