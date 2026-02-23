Penticton News
Cultural burn on the books near Highway 3 on Upper Similkameen Indian Band land
Cultural burn upcoming
Photo: BC Wildfire Service
FILE - BCWS crews ignite a controlled burn
BC Wildfire Service crews will be supporting the Upper Similkameen Indian Band with an upcoming 40-hectare cultural burn.
The burn will be on Chuchuwayha IR #2, which is roughly three kilometres west of Hedley, adjacent to Highway 3.
"This is part of a three year project that began in 2024 and covers a total of 168 hectares and this burn will complete the remainder of this project," reads a press release from BC Wildfire Service.
The press release goes on to state the key goals of the project:
- Removing forest fuels to reduce the long-term risk of wildfire
- Providing critical cross training opportunities for BC Wildfire Service Personnel and members of the Upper Similkameen Indian Band
Nearby residents and travellers are warned that smoke may be visible from surrounding areas, including Hedley, Princeton and Highway 3.
The burn could start as early as Tuesday, March 3, but will be weather-dependent.
