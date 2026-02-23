Find a new local favourite delicious spot in Penticton

Penticton News

Photo: Maku Penticton Ramen at Maku Penticton.

You’ll have a hard time choosing your next favourite dining spot in Penticton - because they’re all good!

Penticton’s Maku is described as a “Japanese-inspired fast-casual restaurant located just a one-minute walk from Okanagan Lake.”

“We focus on offering casual, healthy meals that fit the Okanagan lifestyle, along with a wide range of gluten-free and vegan options so that more people can enjoy our food,” explained owners Emiko and Yutaro Hirai.

“By preparing each dish to order, we maintain both speed and freshness while reducing food waste. We also have a dog-friendly patio, where guests can enjoy their meals with their pets.”

The restaurant’s name, Maku, stems from the Kauai character that symbolizes the beginning of a new chapter, which speaks to the restaurant’s history after purchasing what used to be Koya in 2023 and then launching their food trailer Maku in 2024. To better reflect their vision, the restaurant then rebranded to Maku in 2025.

“We aim to be a place where people can easily stop by and return to again and again — a welcoming neighbourhood spot where everyone feels at home,” said Hirai.

“Being part of the local community is very important to us, and we are happy to accommodate pick-up group orders from local elementary schools, nearby high schools, and businesses. With advance notice, we can also handle large group orders of 40–60 people.”

Try a sushi burrito, a bowl of ramen, or other “Japanese comfort food with modern touches adapted to the local lifestyle.”

“Our sushi burritos are one of our signature items, combining traditional Japanese flavors with a modern approach, using fresh ingredients and our homemade sauces,” said Hirai.

“We use fresh, high-quality ingredients selected to match the Okanagan lifestyle, with a focus on consistency in both quality and availability.

And the homemade sauces are gluten-free.

Our homemade sauces include teriyaki sauce, poke sauces (white, black, and spicy), vegan sesame dressing, spicy mayo, and ramen spicy paste. All of these are gluten-free and made from our original recipes,” explained Hirai.

Can’t visit the restaurant? No problem! The Maku food truck will be at the Penticton Downtown Community Market this year.

Visit makupenticton.com for more information or in person at 101-93 Winnipeg St.

In the same area of the downtown core you’ll find Chulo Tapas & Bar, a restaurant where the “menu is all about sharing with friends,” said owner Christopher Royal.

“From small bites like almonds and olives to slightly large plates like the gambas al ajillo (garlic prawns), we are wanting customers to catch up grazing over plates while trying a Spanish vermouth, wine or cocktail.”

Originally destined to be a complimentary Italian cicchetti bar to Tratto, which Royal also owns, the original location of the restaurant fell through and Royal snagged another location and switched the concept to Spanish-inspired instead.

“We import lots of Spanish goodies. Olives, manchego, Serrano ham, conservas and white anchovies are all from Spain,” said Royal. “Most of our vegetables and herbs are locally sourced in the summer months. And pretty much everything is made from scratch.”

And there’s new menu items set to debut soon.

“Local favourites are the Prawns, the pork skewers and patatas bravas,” explained Royal.

“From the kitchen, I think that the Confitado de Pato is a fabulous take on a Gascony classic, giving a duck (confit) à l’orange a Spanish twist with artichokes and olives. But everything has loads of flavour.

From the bar, you cannot go wrong with a Vermouth and Soda, but the Rencacido is my favourite. Porkchetta infused whiskey, Hidalgo PX sherry and honeycomb.”

And be sure to keep an eye out on the Kitchen Takeovers, where guest chefs are welcomed into Chulo’s kitchen to serve up their own menu items.

“We have a very loyal, regular clientele, so many thanks to them! We are always happy to find new customers trying us out for the first time!” Encouraged Royal.

Find them in person at 105-124 Estabrook Ave and online at chulotapasbar.com

While in the Okanagan Lake area, be sure to stop by the ever-famous Salty’s Beach House.

Branding themselves “Penticton’s favourite restaurant,” the restaurant serves up dishes made with fresh ingredients.

The world-famous Penticton hot-spot sits at 1000 Lakeshore Dr, boasting views of Okanagan Lake, the perfect backdrop to enjoy your tropical drink.

The menu ranges from seafood to globally-inspired, in a casual yet fun, energetic environment.

Try them for brunch and pair your meal with a Hawaiian Mimosa, or bring your Vegan friends or family and enjoy an item off the expansive Vegan plant-based menu.

Visit them online at saltysbeachhouse.com

Another Penticton hot spot is Orolo Restaurant + Cocktail Bar, owned by the Time Family of Wines - a family-owned operation.

Visit the Chronos Tasting Room and sample some local wine before your seating in the dining room.

Orolo is inspired by horology, the study of time in a steakhouse environment.

The menu uses seasonal ingredients that are expertly paired with curated wine and inventive cocktails.

Open daily from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Orolo has live music from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. - and reservations are recommended!

Be sure to check them out online at timewines.ca and read up on features such as 50 per cent off bubbles with the purchase of two seafood dishes, cheese fondue night and so much more!

Orolo is located at 361 Martin Street, with more information online here.

