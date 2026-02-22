Penticton News

Okanagan-Similkameen search and rescue teams execute mock avalanche rescue

Rescue teams' mock training

Photo: Penticton and District Search and Rescue PenSAR's 2026 Winter Response Training Day.

Okanagan-Similkameen search and rescue teams saved a mannequin named "Ruth" this weekend, during the Penticton and District Search and Rescue's 2026 Winter Response Training on Apex Mountain.

"While the official training day kicked off at 8:30 a.m., the preparation began weeks prior, including a full day spent doing snow safety analysis, clearing the access route, and burying transceivers and our trusted training mannequin, 'Ruth,' to create a realistic avalanche rescue scenario," PenSAR said on social media Sunday.

The training saw 29 members participate from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue, Princeton Ground Search and Rescue, Oliver Osoyoos Search and Rescue, and Avalanche Safety staff from the Ministry of Transportation and Transit.

The rescue crews headed into the backcountry via Apex Mountain Resort's chairlift and Utility Task Vehicle to simulate an avalanche rescue.

"Two Members in Training (MITs) acted as subjects who had walked away from the scene with minor injuries, while 'Ruth' was fully buried in critical condition, requiring immediate life-sustaining care including CPR and airway management before being transported out by our snowshoe team," PenSAR said.

"Cold temperatures and strong winds tested both gear and grit, but teams powered through, sharpening search techniques, medical response, and coordinated backcountry rescue skills while strengthening mutual aid relationships with neighbouring teams."

PenSAR said the weather conditions served as a reminder to the teams to always be prepared without helicopter resources.

Oliver/Osoyoos Search and Rescue thanked PenSAR for the training and collaboration.

"OOSAR members were on site, sharpening their winter search and rescue skills alongside the teams we work with during mutual aid. Grateful for the collaboration, learning, and shared commitment to keeping our communities safe," OOSAR said on social media.

The rescue teams finished off a hard day of training with warm bowls of chilli from Edge Bistro at Apex Fire Hall.

"And we’re happy to report...'Ruth' made a full recovery," PenSAR said.