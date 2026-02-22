Penticton News

Penticton resident suing Superstore after traumatic injuries from a roll of plastic produce bags hitting his head

Photo: File photo A man is suing Superstore after being hit in the head while shopping

A Penticton man has filed a lawsuit against the LobLaws, claiming he was hit in the head by a roll of plastic produce bags that resulted in a brain bleed and spinal cord injury.

Edward Swan alleged in the suit filed on Thursday that on Feb. 24, 2024, when he was walking in the produce sections of the Real Canadian Superstore, he was struck in the head by a roll of bags that fell out of the rack holding them.

He alleges that the LobLaws, doing business as Superstore, was negligent and failed to keep the premises safe and to inspect, maintain, or repair the bag rack.

Further, he claims an employee moved him following the injury, and did not seek professional medical care for him.

The civil claim alleges Swan sustained injuries from the hit, including a traumatic intracranial hemorrhage, spinal cord injury, cervical myelopathy, concussion, and more.

He claims he has to continue undergoing medical care and continues to suffer pain and discomfort, and a loss of enjoyment of life.

Swan also claimed this has affected his ability to work, which has resulted in a loss of income and his ability to complete household chores, which has added further costs.

He is seeking unspecified general and special damages, loss of past and future income, cost of future care and other reliefs.

Castanet reached out to LobLaws Inc. for comment, who said in an emailed statement that "As this is a legal matter, we’re not in a position to comment further."

None of the allegations contained in the lawsuit has been proven in court, and Loblaws has not yet filed a formal response.