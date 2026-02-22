Princeton General Hospital emergency department closing overnight
ER closing overnight
Interior Health says Princeton General Hospital's emergency department will be closed overnight on Saturday.
"Emergency services will be unavailable from 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21 to 8 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026," their announcement says.
All other inpatient services will continue at Princeton General Hospital.
Patients are directed to access care at South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver during this time.
People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility.
Anyone unsure whether an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1, or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dietitians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.
