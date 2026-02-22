Penticton News

Penticton Rotary names Student of the Month for February

Student of the month

Photo: Contributed Penticton Rotary's Student of the Month.

The Rotary Club of Penticton Sunrise has named Samantha Betz, an extremely gifted, industrious and caring Grade 12 student-athlete at Princess Margaret Secondary School, its Student of the Month for February. Betz is being honoured for outstanding achievement in academics and athletics, combined with extraordinary leadership in school and community service.

Born and raised in Penticton, Betz is the youngest of three children in a close-knit, outdoor-oriented family. She credits her parents with instilling core values of integrity, perseverance and compassion—principles that have shaped her approach to learning, sports and service.

A brilliant student, Betz has recorded straight A’s throughout her four years at Maggie, maintaining a 97 per cent average in Grades 11 and 12 while carrying a full slate of university preparatory courses. She is particularly drawn to the sciences. Biology intrigues her for its in-depth study of living systems, while physics appeals to her curiosity concerning the laws that govern the universe.

Athletics have also played a central role in Betz’s life. After trying different sports as a child, she discovered a passion for basketball in Grade 4 and has been dedicated to the game ever since. She developed her skills through Lake City Basketball camps and at Skaha Lake Middle School, later becoming a key member of the Maggie Mustangs program.

“Basketball has given me so many fond memories and lifelong friendships,” Betz said. “On the court, I can focus entirely on supporting my team. Afterward, all that matters is that we gave our best effort and had fun together.”

A versatile athlete, Betz has also played a leading role on Maggie’s girls volleyball team and has competed in ultimate frisbee as well. For her, athletics provide balance to academic demands, volunteer commitments and her weekend job at South Main Market.

Physical education teacher Brett Fleming describes Betz as a model student-athlete. “Sam puts her heart and soul into everything she does,” he said. “She leads by example, mentors younger players and balances athletics with strong academic performance and extensive volunteer work.”

Beyond the classroom and gymnasium, Betz’s superb leadership and tireless commitment to service distinguish her as a truly exceptional student. A workhorse in Maggie’s vibrant leadership program since Grade 9, she has helped organize numerous student-bonding events and fundraisers including Spirit Days, Winter Formal, Halloween haunted house and Terry Fox Run.

Last fall, she co-led Maggie’s 10,000 Tonight Food Drive with classmates Kamryn Goessman and Sophie Magnus. The annual city-wide initiative, conducted jointly with Penticton Secondary School students, supports the Salvation Army food bank. While recovering from a serious ankle injury, Betz tirelessly coordinated business partnerships and food collection logistics. The campaign collected more than 20,000 non-perishable items for local families in need.

Betz also serves as head scorekeeper for school basketball and volleyball games and tournaments, training other students and officiating when needed. Outside school, she volunteers with HaHaHa Kidzfest and has coached youth through Lake City Basketball.

This year, Betz assumed a leadership role in School District 67’s Global Ambassador program, which supports international students adjusting to life in Penticton. Ambassadors connect with students before arrival, help them navigate their first weeks at school, and organize activities to foster inclusion, including a beach volleyball-pizza party, a skating outing and other social events.

“Helping international students feel welcome has been a highlight of my year,” Betz said.

Vice-Principal Russ Reid praised Betz’s determination and character. He noted her ability to lead the 10,000 Tonight campaign while recovering from an ankle injury and commended her role in fostering inclusion through the Global Ambassador program. Maintaining a 97 per cent average while contributing so broadly, he added, reflects exceptional discipline and strength of character.

Biology teacher Tim Haberstock echoed those sentiments. “Sam is an admired role model whose enthusiasm in class is infectious,” he said. “A brilliant student and natural teacher, she eagerly helps classmates grasp new concepts. She will be very difficult to replace.”

Betz’s contributions have earned extensive recognition. Over the past three years, she has received numerous awards in academics, athletics and citizenship, including Top All-Round Grade 10 Student and the coveted Jay Guindon Spirit Award in Grade 11, which honours “a senior student who exemplifies school spirit, leadership and pride”—qualities that surely define her.

Refreshingly modest, Betz is quick to stress that her efforts are motivated not for recognition but rather a desire to improve herself, her school and her community.

For relaxation, Betz enjoys baking with her mom, dirt biking with her family, spending time outdoors with friends and playing with her energetic dog, Archie.

Upon graduation, Betz plans to pursue a Bachelor of Science in kinesiology at UVic followed by a master’s degree in physiology at UBC, leading to a career in sports physiology. Regardless, this amazing young person with the ‘human touch’ seems poised to forge a highly productive and richly rewarding career while inspiring those around her.