Penticton News

Penticton Search and Rescue practice turns into a rescue in the Keremeos Columns area

Practice turns into rescue

Photo: PenSAR PenSAR helped three stranded motorists on Wednesday night

Penticton Search and Rescue members had to finish off practice on Wednesday night by jumping into action after being tasked out to help three stranded motorists in Keremeos.

PenSAR said that just as their regular rope practice was winding down at the hall, an SOS activation in the Keremeos Columns area involving three stranded subjects went out at around 9 p.m.

Thirteen members headed out west into the Similkameen, sending eight into the field with SAR 1 and two UTVs, while five members remained at the temporary Incident Command Post (ICP) to provide additional support and coordination.

"Difficult terrain and significant deadfall forced our field teams to abandon their original route and leave the vehicles behind, continuing on foot to reach the subjects," PenSAR said in their post.

"The team made contact at approximately 1145 p.m. and were relieved to find all three subjects safe and warm in their vehicle. However, they were unable to hike out due to the challenging conditions and weather."

PenSAR decided the best course of action was to have three members hike back to retrieve the vehicles to access the subjects via an alternate route, while the remaining five members returned on foot to Keremeos ICP.

"All subjects were safely assisted, and our team returned to the hall at 2:45 a.m. We’re grateful for a safe outcome for everyone involved," they said.

"While we’re always here to help people in need and will come to assist and bring you to safety, vehicle recovery and extraction are outside the scope of Search and Rescue operations."

PenSAR reminds drivers to be prepared for difficult terrain as winter road conditions continue, especially in the backcountry.

"Carry appropriate self-recovery gear, ensure your vehicle is winter-ready, and always have sufficient cell phone battery or backup power. Conditions can change quickly, and being prepared makes all the difference," they added.

"Thank you to our dedicated members who continue to respond, day or night, whenever the call comes in."

The not-for-profit organization responds, free of charge, 24/7/365 and urges people not to wait for the situation to become dire before calling for help.