South Okanagan spots opening up bright and early to watch men's olympic gold medal hockey game

Open for gold medal game

Photo: The Canadian Press Canada's Shea Theodore (27) is in action during a men's ice hockey semifinal game between Canada and Finland at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Feb. 20, 2026. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar)

UPDATE: 11:30 a.m.

The Sage Pub in Osoyoos announced they will also be open early for the men's Olympic gold medal hockey game on Sunday.

"The puck drops early, and so do we. Join us at 5:00am to watch the Olympic Gold Medal game live," they shared in a social media post.

Doors open at 5 a.m. and the pub remains 19+ only. A special food and drink menu will be available.

"Set your alarm, grab your crew, and come cheer on Olympic glory with us," they said.

"Gold is on the line — don’t sleep on this one."

Canada faces off against the USA on Sunday morning, starting at 5:10 a.m. PST.

ORIGINAL: 9:15 a.m.

If you're looking for somewhere to watch Team Canada face off in the men's Olympic gold medal hockey game, a couple of South Okanagan spots will have their doors open.

The Oliver Theatre and The Gunbarrel Saloon will be hosting a watch party for those who want to see the big game on the big screen, bright and early at 5 a.m.

It will be the first time Canada and the USA have battled for Olympic gold since the final of the 2010 Games in Vancouver.

The theatre said they are offering free admission to come watch the game.

Owner Lyle Miller said he may even have some coffee and donuts out for people to enjoy.

"We usually do stuff like this. We've done the Super Bowl, we've done the Grey Cup, we've done hockey games, and we did the Toronto Blue Jays last year," he said.

"I think it's a big deal, and I think we should support who we can, and we love to do it for the community."

The theatre is located at the north end of downtown, at 6387 Main Street.

If you're up at Apex Mountain, The Gun Barrel Saloon will have its doors open for anyone in the community to come by to watch.

"It'll just be me there with no liquor or breakfast service, but I will have free coffee and pastries for anyone who wants to come watch with a crowd. Hope to see you there," said Jesse Ritchie, the owner and operator, in a Facebook post.

