Penticton News

Explore a world of cultures at Penticton's free annual OneWorld Multicultural Festival

Explore cultures, right here

Photo: Mike Biden OneWorld festival in 2020

Penticton's most cosmopolitan annual celebration is back this weekend, and all are invited to learn about the diverse backgrounds that make up the South Okanagan-Similkameen.

The OneWorld Multicultural Festival will celebrate its 13th year on Saturday, Feb. 21 at the Penticton Lakeside Resort from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is a free, vibrant, family-friendly event featuring more than 35 cultures displaying music and dance, artisans, information booths, games, crafts and more.

"The OneWorld is about more than celebration – it’s about connection, belonging, and recognizing the many cultures that call our community home," said executive director Cherry Fernandez with the South Okanagan Immigrant and Community Services, which presents the festival, in a press release.

"It's an opportunity for people to come together, learn from one another, and build a stronger sense of understanding, respect, and belonging for all who call this region home.”

Everyone of all ages is welcome, at no cost, with no pre-registration required.