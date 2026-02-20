Penticton News

Penticton woman caught at twice the legal speed limit with new car, racking up $2,500 in fees

New car, new speeding fine

Photo: Contributed Kelowna RCMP investigate Richter Street stabbing

A Penticton woman who was testing out the speed of her new Ford Mustang found herself on the wrong end of the law.

On Feb. 4, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., on Highway 1 at Mackay Road in Laidlaw near Hope, BC Highway Patrol clocked a blue Mustang doing 200 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.

The woman behind the wheel, from Penticton, told officers she had just bought the car and was testing the engine.

“We’ve heard this excuse before, and it does not hold up,” said Corporal Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol in a press release.

“Speed limits are necessary because we all share the road. Doing double the limit is a serious danger to everyone around you and must come with consequences.”

The 39-year-old now has:

A ticket for excessive speed, with a fine of $483

A ticket for failing to display an “N,” as she is a Class 7 driver, with a fine of $109

The cost of a tow truck and a seven-day impound

At least three years of high-risk driver premiums and escalating insurance

Total costs will be around $2,500.

The driver and her passenger left the scene in a cab.