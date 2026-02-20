Penticton upgrading light signals at Carmi and Government
Watch for new left lights
Pentictonites should expect delays at the intersection of Government Street and Carmi Avenue this coming weekend and beyond as crews work on an upgrade to traffic signals, including a left turn signal.
Starting Saturday, Feb. 21 and running until early March, city crews will be making upgrades to improve traffic flow at the intersection.
Of particular focus are vehicles turning left off Government onto Carmi.
"To complete this work safely, traffic signals will be temporarily shut down intermittently, with traffic control personnel on-site to manage traffic and direct vehicles safely through the work zone," reads a city press release issued Friday.
"Drivers are encouraged to avoid the intersection if possible. Anyone passing through the area is reminded to slow down, follow the directions of traffic control personnel and/or on-site traffic light devices, and plan for extra time."
