Penticton News

Penticton city councillor James Miller facing two separate trials for historical sexual assault charges involving teens

Miller now facing two trials

Photo: James Miller James Miller in a handout photo from the 2022 municipal election.

A Penticton city councillor facing historical sexual assault charges will now face two trials instead of one.

James Miller is facing accusations from three men — who were under the age of 16 at the time of the alleged incidents — of illegal sexual touching, invitation to sexual touching and sexual assault all in a time frame ranging from 1989 to the 2000s during his time as a youth basketball coach.

Miller's trial was set to commence on March 30 in Sarnia, Ont., where the alleged incidents occurred.

Now, his indictment has been severed into two, confirmed by the Sarnia courts. The first trial, reportedly involving just one victim, will still commence March 30, followed by a second trial starting on May 19, both in Ontario.

Miller is currently the managing editor of the Kelowna Courier and Penticton Herald newspapers, and remains a Penticton city councillor, though he has not been active in that elected role since August 2024.

He has been on mandatory paid leave from council ever since his first arrest, as per the B.C. Local Government Act, and collects an annual salary of roughly $27.5K.

Miller infamously called for previous Coun. Jake Kimberley to step down from his role in 2021 when Kimberley was ill and unable to perform his duties, writing he should "do the right thing" and allow a by-election so council could be at full capacity.

Kimberley did, and Miller won that by-election, earning his council seat.

When Miller was placed on leave in 2024 and was therefore unable to perform council duties, he publicly announced he would not be resigning. His chair at the council table has been empty since.

Miller's tenure on council, and paycheque, end either in October with the scheduled municipal election — barring a re-election attempt — or with a guilty finding.