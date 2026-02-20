Save the date: Annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast is back at Penticton Lakeside Resort
Get ready for drive-thru
It's time to save the date for the annual United Way Drive-Thru Breakfast in Penticton, supporting local youth and children.
On April 8, from 6:30 a.m. to 9 a.m., take your wheels through to the Penticton Lakeside Resort for a delicious hot breakfast, along with giveaways and delicious treats.
"If you’re lucky, you’ll also get one of the many prizes hidden in the bags," United Way said.
A minimum of $20 donation per bag is recommended.
All money raised through donations will go right back into the community for United Way BC initiatives in the region.
This year's initiatives include the School’s Out Program and the Youth Future Education Fund.
"In Osoyoos, Oliver, and Peachland, United Way BC School’s Out programs make sure kids in need have a safe, welcoming place to go when the school day ends," the organization said.
"These programs offer more than supervision — they provide caring mentors, healthy snacks, and activities that support kids’ confidence, well-being, and sense of belonging."
Once kids age out of care, United Way gives them another boost with the Youth Futures Education Fund.
This open doors to post-secondary education, supporting 74 local students with basic living costs so they can focus on building their future.
