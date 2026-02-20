Penticton News

Penticton Elvis Festival calling for volunteers for their signature annual event

Join the crew at Elvis Fest

Photo: Contributed Are you ready for Elvis?

If you're a big fan of the king of rock and roll, now is the time to sign up for a big Penticton event.

The Penticton Elvis Festival is seeking volunteers for the longest-running Elvis festival, set to run from June 26 to 28.

The multi-day event attracts top tribute artists from around the world and includes indoor and outdoor festivities.

There are volunteer positions available in a variety of duties, which come with a wristband to enjoy the festival weekend.

Volunteers also receive a t-shirt with the Penticton Elvis logo and get to attend a special volunteer party held after the festival concludes.

For more information and to apply as a volunteer, click here.