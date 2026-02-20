Penticton News

Penticton man sees no jail for breaching ban of being in public spaces near children

Man not allowed at pool

Photo: File photo

A Penticton man previously accused of child sexual abuse-related imagery charges has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, after showing up in a community pool change room.

Peter Henry Alexander Spek, 64, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Thursday.

Spek had been charged with possession of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials and importing or distributing those materials during a May to August 2023 period, according to court documents obtained by Castanet.

Following those charges, he was ostensibly released on bail conditions.

Court heard that Spek breached those conditions in January 2025 when he went to the Penticton Community Centre. At the time, his conditions included a no-go order to any public community area where a person under 16 would reasonably be expected to be present.

A deputy sheriff from the Penticton Courthouse recognized Spek at the pool from his previous appearances in court, and reported the incident.

In court Thursday, the Crown revealed they would be staying proceedings — meaning no further prosecution — on the child sexual exploitation material charges after consultation with RCMP. No further details were provided.

Spek had previously pleaded guilty to breaching his conditions by being at the community pool last year.

Judge Andrew Tam sentenced him to an 18 month conditional discharge with the probation requirements including no contact with people under 16, no internet use for social media, and counselling requirements, among other rules.