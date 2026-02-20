Penticton man sees no jail for breaching ban of being in public spaces near children
Man not allowed at pool
A Penticton man previously accused of child sexual abuse-related imagery charges has pleaded guilty to a lesser charge, after showing up in a community pool change room.
Peter Henry Alexander Spek, 64, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Thursday.
Spek had been charged with possession of child sexual abuse or exploitation materials and importing or distributing those materials during a May to August 2023 period, according to court documents obtained by Castanet.
Following those charges, he was ostensibly released on bail conditions.
Court heard that Spek breached those conditions in January 2025 when he went to the Penticton Community Centre. At the time, his conditions included a no-go order to any public community area where a person under 16 would reasonably be expected to be present.
A deputy sheriff from the Penticton Courthouse recognized Spek at the pool from his previous appearances in court, and reported the incident.
In court Thursday, the Crown revealed they would be staying proceedings — meaning no further prosecution — on the child sexual exploitation material charges after consultation with RCMP. No further details were provided.
Spek had previously pleaded guilty to breaching his conditions by being at the community pool last year.
Judge Andrew Tam sentenced him to an 18 month conditional discharge with the probation requirements including no contact with people under 16, no internet use for social media, and counselling requirements, among other rules.
More Penticton News
- $20B in defence spendingBC - 4:39 pm
- Searching for stolen guitarsPenticton - 4:36 pm
- Shia LaBeouf 'just got nuts'Entertainment - 4:32 pm
- Man not allowed at poolPenticton - 4:20 pm
- Increasing regional tourismNelson - 4:15 pm
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Maggie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel