Penticton RCMP seeking pricey guitars stolen from a vehicle

The Penticton RCMP are looking for tips in an unsolved crime that occurred at the end of January.

Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen posted on Thursday, asking for the public's assistance in providing information about a few high-end guitars that were stolen from a vehicle.

The incident occurred on Jan. 30, 2026.

The guitars stolen were:

Hamer Studio P90 Goldtop guitar

Suhr Classic J electric bass guitar

Warwick Pro Series Corvette 4-string bass guitar – “with carvings.”

Some of the guitars are pictured in the photos above.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP and quote the RCMP file number: PN 26-1472.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.sostips.ca