Penticton News
Penticton RCMP seeking pricey guitars stolen from a vehicle
Searching for stolen guitars
Photo: Crime Stoppers
Click here to view gallery
The Penticton RCMP are looking for tips in an unsolved crime that occurred at the end of January.
Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen posted on Thursday, asking for the public's assistance in providing information about a few high-end guitars that were stolen from a vehicle.
The incident occurred on Jan. 30, 2026.
The guitars stolen were:
- Hamer Studio P90 Goldtop guitar
- Suhr Classic J electric bass guitar
- Warwick Pro Series Corvette 4-string bass guitar – “with carvings.”
Some of the guitars are pictured in the photos above.
Anyone with any information is asked to call the Penticton South Okanagan Similkameen Regional RCMP and quote the RCMP file number: PN 26-1472.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.sostips.ca
More Penticton News
RECENT STORIES
- $20B in defence spendingBC - 4:39 pm
- Searching for stolen guitarsPenticton - 4:36 pm
- Shia LaBeouf 'just got nuts'Entertainment - 4:32 pm
- Man not allowed at poolPenticton - 4:20 pm
- Increasing regional tourismNelson - 4:15 pm
Real Estate
5220 Sutherland Road
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,000
more details
3 bedrooms 2 baths
$899,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Maggie South Okanagan BC SPCA >
South Okanagan Quick Links City of Penticton
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
© 2026 Castanet.net