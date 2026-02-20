Penticton News

Penticton hospital advisory council fostering better communication for patients

Fighting for patient care

Casey Richardson

A Penticton patient advisory council dedicated to helping build better hospital care is aiming to expand.

The Penticton Regional Hospital (PRH) person and family advisory council (PFAC) is made up of patients, family members and hospital staff.

Interior Health recently highlighted its achievements, from improving the flow of people through the PRH lobby to developing a training presentation that facilitates better conversations between healthcare workers and their patients.

Lisa Danby, director of Clinical Operations for PRH and Summerland Health Centre, has been involved since September 2021.

“This is my hospital too, so I want to improve the patient experience, patient outcomes and patient care,” she said.

What matters to Danby is helping empower healthcare providers to ask the right questions of patients.

“So patients feel like they're part of the care that they're receiving, and they feel safe enough to do so.”

Helping amplify voices

The PRH PFAC includes seven members of the public, one who co-chairs alongside Danby, plus two rotating spots for hospital managers.

Julie Munro, who has been a PRH PFAC member for more than two years, is currently the public member serving as co-chair.

“It's important to us that our hospital be the best that it can be for our community and for us. And so that's why we're in the Advisory Council, and why we sit on it, because we want this to be not just for us but for the community,” Munro said.

Munro’s focus is on improving some of the non-medical aspects of care, such as the way hospital workers and patients communicate.

“We have an opportunity to present our experiences and our concerns and to be part of the healthcare system. And that's where this committee is going,” Munro said.

“There's so little time that a hospital worker, a nurse, a doctor or a support person spends actually with the patient.”

Sue Prior, another council member, said the hospital and the community often have a bit of a disconnect, and they aim to do things that will help bring them together.

“Basically, trying to let patients talk more about what matters to them so they feel heard,” she said.

Their work brings several experiences from everyone in the community and translates those to the medical staff.

“This group allows us to do that for the hospital, and to bring more education and more experience into the hospital from us, from people like ourselves,” Munro said.

There are two hospital-specific patient advisory councils currently in place in the Interior. The PRH PFAC, which was founded in 2018, and the council for South Okanagan General Hospital in Oliver, which held its first meeting on Dec. 20, 2017.

Every floor has a patient care coordinator, who is a nurse supervisor, along with a manager.

“The whole purpose of this committee is to have the patient voice front and center in the work that we do,” Danby said.

New developments coming

Currently, the PRH council is working on getting their newly developed PRH’s patient bill of rights — a public document that outlines fundamental rights and protections for people receiving medical care, published around the hospital.

“There has been a bill of rights on the wall for many years, but I bet nobody knows about it. And so we want to make this more visible so everybody knows what's expected when they come into the hospital,” Prior said.

Danby said they added a responsibility piece to the rights document to speak to the reciprocal relationship between patients and their providers.

“The whole purpose of it is to really clearly understand when patients come into the building or their families, that they know what to expect from our providers, and they know how to build those relationships with the providers,” she said.

One of the struggles seen in the system is how much medical information the general public understands.

“They should be able to understand the different aspects of their diagnosis, their treatment, their situation, but often that does not get communicated well, and they don't understand. So that's one of the larger issues that we're going to be focusing on this year,” Munro said.

Prior echoed this sentiment, stating they hope they can add something to people’s discharge planning, so they know exactly what's happening.

“This just happened to me last week. A friend of mine's just come out of the hospital with a whole slew of pills…he didn't know what they were all, and he was actually taking them all wrong,” she said.

“It'd be really nice if somebody came out with a sheet with the pills written down on what they were, when you're supposed to take them, how long you're supposed to take them, etc.”

Prio said she wants the council to not only make it easier for a patient to go home rather than going into long-term care, but also have a clear directive for people who are looking after them to know what they're supposed to be doing.

“This patient, family-centred care is actually one of the key cornerstones of policy,” she said.

“Cultural shift takes a while, and so hopefully in the next 10 years or whatever, it will become the norm rather than the abnorm.”

Seeing a change

Danby said she is seeing managers and patient care coordinators, who are the leaders on the floor and their allied supervisors, starting to ask more questions.

“What does the patient need in this moment? What does the patient want? What is the patient's goal? And so I'm starting to see little pockets of that coming.”

The group is also hoping to broaden the diversity of its members, since the current ones only represent a certain demographic in Penticton.

“The biggest thing that we need to do is we need to ask people what they want, what they need, what they don't want. And I think that regardless of who you are and what your background is, I think some simple questions can really start a conversation about what that might look like for them,” Danby said.

IH is working to expand advisory councils to other hospitals.

They said planning and volunteer recruitment are underway for advisory councils at IH’s two tertiary hospitals – Royal Inland and Kelowna General – as well as the three regional hospitals besides PRH, including Vernon Jubilee, East Kootenay Regional and Kootenay Boundary Regional hospitals.

“I think that we do really good work, and I think other hospitals can benefit from the work that's being done,” Danby said.

Those interested in becoming a patient advisor and joining a hospital’s council can visit patientvoicesbc.ca to learn more.