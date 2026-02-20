Penticton News

Penticton's Discovery House picks new executive director with notorious past

Checkered past, second shot

Photo: Discovery House Brent Rowland is the new executive director of Discovery House in Penticton, and comes with some baggage.

Discovery House Recovery Society has made some changes in leadership, picking a man who has his own checkered past to take the helm.

The board of the non-profit society, which provides addiction recovery support for men throughout the South Okanagan and is based in Penticton, officially revealed this week that Brent Rowland will be its new executive director.

Rowland was in the news in the early 2020s for misconduct during his time as a local massage therapist.

He was caught looking at exposed female clients and sexting during appointments. He resigned his registration with the College of Massage Therapists of B.C. in 2021.

Now, Rowland is at the helm of a place he said has helped him with his own substance abuse issues, and he claims he is a changed man.

"That time in my life was [a] turbulent time where I did a lot of things that don't align with the man I am today," Rowland told Castanet in an interview following his appointment.

"I learned about myself and decided the best thing I could do after my time as a massage therapist was turn around and try to help men who are on the same journey. It was during the extremely long investigation into my conduct as a massage therapist that I started working at Discovery House."

Rowland said he spent time as a client, volunteer and employee in various roles with Discovery House before being given this job.

He also said he went back to school and is now trained in counselling.

"I recognize my past is a balance to the qualifications that I have as executive director, and the board agrees that the pros outweigh the cons," he said.

"That's the kind of thing that we want to instill in our guys, is that if you keep on working on the positive aspects of your life and working towards the best version of yourself, we can overcome the mistakes of our past."

Discovery House's mission is to reunite men with their families, having operated for nearly two decades helping men rebuild their lives through substance-free recovery.

For more information on Discovery House click here.