Closed elementary schools in Penticton and Summerland get new life through YMCA

Photo: YMCA of Southern Interior BC

The YMCA of Southern Interior BC is partnering up with the Okanagan-Skaha school district to launch a "Community Roots Initiative," explained as "transforming school gymnasiums into inclusive community spaces."

Gyms at permanently closed schools Parkway Elementary, Carmi Elementary, and Giant’s Head Elementary will become a site for "affordable programming for children, youth, families, adults, and seniors, bringing recreation, fitness, and community connection closer to home," according to a press release issued Thursday.

"By reimagining school gymnasiums as shared community spaces, we’re reducing barriers to participation and creating places where everyone can belong,” said Cassandra Thomas, general manager of community services at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

The three gyms will collectively offer 300-plus hours of community-accessible space every week.

That will include low-cost drop-in activities, youth and family supports, beginner-friendly sports and fitness, and more.

“This partnership strengthens connections between schools and communities while ensuring public spaces are used in meaningful ways that benefit residents of all ages,” said James Palanio, School District 67 board chair.

A phased rollout will begin soon, and expansions are planned with community partnerships.

Anyone seeking more information about use of the spaces can contact the YMCA at [email protected].