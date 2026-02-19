Penticton News
South Okanagan Crime Stoppers seeking public's help in finding 4 wanted men
Crime Stoppers South Okanagan-Similkameen is asking the public to keep an eye out for four men who are "Penticton's Most Wanted."
RCMP are looking for Anthony Alvin Davis, Tyler James Marsh, Jarrod Renton Roberts and Virgil Ron Paul.
- Davis is wanted for charges of criminal harassment, breaches of an undertaking and a restraining order, and mischief.
- Marsh is wanted for multiple charges of trafficking drugs, possession of stolen property, and failure to appear.
- Roberts is wanted for charges of possession of a firearm, careless use of a firearm, possession of a weapon, multiple break and enter, and other criminal code offences.
- Paul is wanted for a serious criminal code offence.
Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to call their local RCMP detachment.
Those who wish to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477(TIPS) or submit a tip online at www.sostips.ca
If your tip leads to an arrest, you may be entitled to a cash reward. Visit the South Okanagan Similkameen Crime Stoppers Website at www.sostips.ca for more details and information about the program.
