Hope RCMP are seeking suspect in hotel robberies and assault
Wanted in hotel robberies
Police are looking for one of two men charged in connection with a string of break-and-enters of a Hope hotel and the assault of an employee.
On Feb. 9, Hope RCMP said they received a call about the men who had broke into the hotel office, assaulted the employee, damaged hotel property, and left with some items.
Westin Ferguson, 26, and Jacob Sihata, 26, were identified as suspects.
Then, on Feb. 10, police received another call about theft at the same hotel. After an investigations, police again identified the suspect as Sihata.
BC Prosecution charged the men with one count of break and enter, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of theft under $5,000 on Feb. 13.
Ferguson remains in jail. However, police have issued a warrant for Sihata's arrest and are seeking the public's help locating him.
Sihata was last seen in New Westminster.
Jacob Sihata is described as:
- Male
- 26 years old
- Short black hair
- 5’10 ft
- Thin build
Anyone with information on Sihata's whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
More Penticton News
- Search for missing manNelson - 5:11 pm
- Controlled burn near MerrittMerritt - 4:59 pm
- Donation scam circulatingSouth Okanagan - 4:40 pm
- Wanted in hotel robberiesHope - 4:38 pm
- Double killing still unsolvedWest Kelowna - 4:36 pm
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$639,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rhys South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel