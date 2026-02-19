Penticton News

Hope RCMP are seeking suspect in hotel robberies and assault

Photo: Hope RCMP Hope RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in finding Jacob Sihata.

Police are looking for one of two men charged in connection with a string of break-and-enters of a Hope hotel and the assault of an employee.

On Feb. 9, Hope RCMP said they received a call about the men who had broke into the hotel office, assaulted the employee, damaged hotel property, and left with some items.

Westin Ferguson, 26, and Jacob Sihata, 26, were identified as suspects.

Then, on Feb. 10, police received another call about theft at the same hotel. After an investigations, police again identified the suspect as Sihata.

BC Prosecution charged the men with one count of break and enter, one count of assault with a weapon, and one count of theft under $5,000 on Feb. 13.

Ferguson remains in jail. However, police have issued a warrant for Sihata's arrest and are seeking the public's help locating him.

Sihata was last seen in New Westminster.

Jacob Sihata is described as:

Male

26 years old

Short black hair

5’10 ft

Thin build

Anyone with information on Sihata's whereabouts is asked not to approach him and to contact the Hope RCMP at 604-869-7750 or anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).