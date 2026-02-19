Penticton News

South Okanagan Crime Stoppers warn of scam circulating calling people for donations

Photo: The Canadian Press Repeat telephone scam occurring across Canada

The South Okanagan - Similkameen Crime Stoppers program issued an alert for a recent scam that's been circulating in other parts of the country and may make its ways here.

The organization said a fraudster has been calling people and asking for donations to Crime Stoppers to support an "Elder Scam Brochure."

"This is not a legitimate call. Crimes Stoppers does not call and solicit donations and anyone receiving such a call should contact their local police or the Anti-Fraud Center," they said in a social media post.

The local crime stoppers group continues to aid in arrests and convictions in cases, gathering ongoing tips that come to their organization and passing them onto RMP.

To remain anonymous to report tips, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.sostips.ca