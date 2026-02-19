Penticton News

Major Penticton transport company aims for growth while keeping operations local

Keeping biz growth local

Casey Richardson

"Community Cornerstones” is a series highlighting the industrial sector in Penticton.

A locally-based transport company that's expanded its operations over seven decades is looking forward to many more, by integrating new technology with dedicated staff.

Berry & Smith Trucking Ltd started up in 1954 in Naramata with a team of two as a fruit hauling company.

Since expanding with three generations leading at the helm, they now have 160 staff between the shop, school bussing, transit bussing, and trucking divisions.

Parker Berry, who worked his way up through the family business and is now the president, said he's really proud to continue the legacy that his grandfather started.

"I think our biggest strength is our people. We've been really blessed with some remarkable staff over the years, many with over 35-year careers with the company," he said.

He's hoping for sustainable growth for the company.

"We'd like to see our trucking fleet surpass some metrics and some goals that we have, so growth into new markets, more into the north, more expansion in our cross-border business and some of our hazardous waste and dangerous goods transport as well," Berry said.

Vice president Kaolin Mallette said, as a very tech-driven company, they're constantly looking for the next big thing in trucking.

"Everything's automated now, we do a lot of AI processing of our documents. A lot of stuff gets sent off, but that's a tool that we use," he said.

"Really want to focus on the people that you have in your organization first."

Penticton's industrial area now contributes a total economic impact of between $800 million to $1 billion a year.

"We really feel it's the backbone of the city. It's a huge employer. We pay a lot of tax dollars to the city," Berry said.

"We'd love to see it grow back to where it was. I think we've really seen a recession over the years, and, you know, the exodus of some big manufacturing and local industrial sector businesses."

Penticton's Peerless Limited was sold to Doepker Group back in March, which ended up moving manufacturing operations to Saskatchewan.

Even as the operations grow, Berry said they feel strongly about keeping the operation in Penticton.

"As an industry, there's been a lot of large carriers become insolvent or exit the industry or be acquired by larger organizations. So we're really proud to keep this local, to keep it in the community," he said.

Berry said it's also important to the company to remain strong community members, continuing to contribute to local causes, like the Penticton Regional Hospital expansion, along with giving out bursaries and scholarships.

"We're really proud to keep this local, to keep it in the community."

For more information on Berry & Smith and its services, visit their website here.