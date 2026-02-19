Penticton News

Former Penticton man seeks to avoid jail after substance-induced shooting near homes

No jail for shots fired?

Photo: Castanet Penticton courthouse in a file photo.

A former Penticton man is hoping to avoid jail time after shooting his gun in a residential area while in a substance-induced state of paranoia.

David Morris, 39, appeared in Penticton Provincial Court Wednesday for his sentencing.

Court heard that in September 2023, Morris got into a disagreement at the property where his girlfriend at the time "K.G." lived near Penticton.

Morris left, but then shortly after, she heard the sound of gunshots.

Before the shot, a family friend had arrived at the property with a delivery for K.G., just as Morris’ truck was pulling out of the driveway.

The woman only knew Morris by sight as K.G.’s boyfriend.

According to the woman, Morris began yelling at her as she pulled into the driveway, then Morris’ truck pulled away.

She then got out of her vehicle and went to open its back door to get the items for K.G.

Then she heard gunshots.

Morris was in his truck at the bottom of the driveway on the road, but then drove away.

The woman discovered a bullet hole in the back of her truck, very close to where she had been standing, an experience she later described in a victim impact statement as extremely frightening.

Others in the home heard the gunshots, and two women just across the street with their children in the yard witnessed the whole interaction.

Police response

RCMP were called and arrived within 10 minutes. They were given a description of Morris’ truck, and roughly 15 minutes after that, the truck was located parked and running behind police vehicles, having returned to the scene.

Morris was behind the wheel. He was arrested, and his truck seized.

There was what appeared to handgun in the back of the vehicle, but it was found to be a replica gun, non-operational.

But after a search warrant was issued, they found bullets and spent ammunition cartridges.

On that same day, a dog walker nearby found a .22 caliber Mossberg rifle, which later matched the cartridges in Morris’ truck. His DNA was also found on the rifle.

Morris said, through his lawyer, that he was called to the property because K.G. told him “people were going to kill her.”

He was on drugs and alcohol and in a state of paranoia, and he thought he and his partner were in danger.

When he saw vehicles arriving, he felt blocked in and fired the gun to get away.

He claims he was not shooting intentionally at the victim because he wanted to harm her specifically, as he had never met her before.

Seeking a turnaround

A pre-sentence report indicates Morris has been seeking treatment, expressing remorse, and has no criminal record. He has been reportedly sober for multiple years.

But while the Crown admitted these were facts in support of leniency for Morris, the reckless discharge of a firearm in a residential neighbourhood is dangerous.

The Crown asked for five years in jail.

The defence, on the other hand, argued for a one year conditional sentence order, meaning it could be served at Morris' home in Alberta, plus two years of probations. Morris would be happy to comply with no-go order to Penticton, a weapons restriction, requirements of abstinence, or any other relevant conditions.

Morris apologized to the court, and said his perspective has completely changed after finding sobriety and mental health help and becoming a family man.

“What I did was wrong, reckless and dangerous,” he said.

“Being in that state was dangerous to myself and more importantly to others around me … I want to be the most balanced, positive and loving role model and the best example I can possibly be. I take recovery and therapy very seriously because I know what is at stake.”

He promised the court he is committed to being a law abiding, responsible citizen moving forward for the rest of his life.

A judge will decide his sentence at a later date.