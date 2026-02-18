Penticton News

Penticton Chamber of Commerce balks at some aspects of new provincial budget

Photo: Penticton Chamber of Commerce Penticton Chamber of Commerce concerned aobut some aspects of provincial budget.

The Penticton & Wine Country Chamber of Commerce is disappointed by some aspects of the recently announced B.C. provincial budget for 2026.

In a press release issued Wednesday, the chamber stated it is "very concerned that rising debt levels, limited support for broad-based economic growth, and new cost pressures will reduce British Columbians’ purchasing power and directly impact businesses."

The budget, revealed Tuesday, raises taxes for most people who file, and did not reign in the deficit.

Debt servicing costs are also of particular concern to the chamber, given the ratio of spending compared to things like education.

“When interest payments begin to rival core public services, it signals a structural imbalance that should concern every taxpayer and business owner in British Columbia,” said Jordan Knox, president of the chamber.

Freezing indexation of tax brackets is also a concern for the chamber.

"Without annual inflation adjustments, many British Columbians will gradually move into higher tax brackets despite no real increase in purchasing power, commonly known as bracket creep. This reduces disposable income and limits consumer spending at a time when businesses are already navigating tight margins and many reporting reduced sales," reads the press release.

"The expansion of the Provincial Sales Tax also raises alarms. The application of PST to strata management services will likely be passed on to condo and townhouse owners through higher monthly strata fees, increasing housing costs during an affordability crisis. The addition of PST to geoscience and engineering services will also increase construction costs, particularly for high-rise developments, ultimately driving up housing prices in a province already struggling with supply."

They are also concerned that security services will see a hike under the new PST measures.

"While the Province has committed additional investments toward public safety, it is disappointing that businesses will now be taxed on the very measures they are forced to implement to protect their staff, customers, and property," the press release reads.

"Many of these costs stem from ongoing challenges related to mental health, addiction, and homelessness that continue to impact commercial areas and public confidence. At a time when businesses are already absorbing significant expenses to maintain safe environments, further tax pressure on security services sends the wrong signal to the small and medium-sized enterprises working hard to support their communities."

On the plus side from the chamber's perspective, a 15 per cent refundable tax credit for manufacturing investments is, in their opinion, a good thing for the region.

"Eligible expenditures relating to land and buildings, machinery, and equipment, and the inclusion of beer, wine, and food processing within the definition of manufacturing, are particularly important for Penticton and the broader South Okanagan economy, where value-added agriculture and beverage production are key economic drivers," reads the press release.

Above all, the chamber urges the province to consider economic growth, tax competitiveness and cost certainty as cornerstone priorities to ensure businesses in Penticton and B.C. in general are able to thrive.