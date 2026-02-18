Penticton News

BC recreational groups pushing back over Princeton-area KVR Trail section closure

BC groups want KVR saved

Photo: Save the KVR Locals trying to save KVR between Princeton and the Coquihalla

More groups are adding their voices to the fight to stop a section of the Kettle Valley Railway Trail from being permanently decommissioned this spring.

The Back Country Horseman Society of British Columbia published an open letter on Monday, and the Quad Riders ATV Association of BC published one on Tuesday.

The provincial government announced at the start of February that a 67-kilometre stretch of the trail between Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway would be decommissioned.

The section has been closed due to extensive flood damage since 2021, and would cost $60 million to repair.

The province said they plan to start decommissioning the trail in the spring, which is expected to take two to three years, at an estimated cost of $20 million.

Both Mayor Spencer Coyne and local MLA Donegal Wilson shared open letters responding to the announcement, sharing their concerns that there was no meaningful consultation with the town or neighbouring communities.

Coyne started up a Save the KVR Facebook group, along with an online petition, requesting that "the province collaborate with local communities and stakeholders to explore alternative solutions, including phased repairs, partnerships, and community-based stewardship models."

The horseman society said the trail is popular with all recreational users, not just equestrians.

"Just as concerning as the decision itself is the lack of transparent process and meaningful community consultation before moving forward with permanent removal plans," they said.

The ATV group echoed that sentiment in their letter.

“This announcement came completely out of left field,” Kristin Parsons, axecutive director of ATVBC, said.

“We were told assessments were underway and decisions would follow the release of findings. Instead, stakeholders learned of a permanent deactivation plan without seeing the engineering reports, analysis, or consultation outcomes.”

The association worries about how the closure will affect the communities of Tulameen and Coalmont.

“If the KVR disappears, visitors may stop coming,” Parsons said. “That impacts local businesses, property owners, tourism operators, and the overall economic health of the region.”

The horseman society, in their letter, said in their history of working with BC Parks, Recreation Sites and Trails BC and other stakeholders, their 20 chapters and 900+ memberships have devoted over $2 million and thousands of volunteer hours in helping to maintain camps, trail networks and access points.

They are asking the province to pause decommissioning work and start a consultation process.

"We support and want to collaborate with all the other stakeholders who wish to come up with a strategy to restore, reroute if need be and keep these important sections of the KVR and TCT open for all uses, which will support all the small communities on this section of the trail."

Mayor Coyne said he is waiting to hear back from the ministry, and in the meantime, directs interested people to sign the petition online here.

"We are also hopeful that the engineer's report will be released soon, so we can assess the full extent of the damage. Representatives from the Trans Canada Trail will also be visiting our area, travelling from Montreal, and we are currently working to confirm a date for the in-person meeting."