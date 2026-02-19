Penticton non-profit launches 'Miles that Matter'
Make biking miles matter
There is a new, fun way to get active and support local kids.
The OSNS Legacy Foundation in Penticton has announced "Miles that Matter," described as a new "peer-to-peer fundraising event" which will take place May 1 to 31
"This exciting initiative will help the OSNS Legacy Foundation secure the long-term financial stability of the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre, ensuring children and youth across the South Okanagan Similkameen continue to receive vital pediatric rehabilitation services," reads the press release announcement.
"Whether you’re a road cyclist, mountain biker, gravel rider, spin enthusiast or simply love to ride, Miles that Matter is for you. The event is designed to fit your lifestyle and schedule. Ride outdoors, hit the trails, or hop on your spin bike at home."
The event involves:
- Registering as an individual, becoming a team captain, or joining a team
- Setting up your personal fundraising page using the online platform
- Setting a riding goal
- Fundraising by asking for support from friends, family and coworkers to reach your riding goal
"Miles that Matter gives you the flexibility to ride on your own schedule. You’ll track your progress throughout May 2026 using our fundraising platform, which can link directly to Strava if you choose. The event is free to join," the organizers explained.
"There is a suggested fundraising goal of $500 per participant, but any amount raised is appreciated."
Motivating goal ideas include riding every day in May, accumulating a total elevation equivalent to Mount Everest, hit a cumulative distance milestone, or completing a "century ride" of 100 kilometres or 100 miles.
"Any level of cyclist is invited to participate. Whether you’re looking for extra spring motivation, a reason to ride with friends, or a meaningful way to give back to your community, Miles that Matter is a great way to make every kilometre count this May."
Plus, C.J. Greig & Associates will be matching all donations up to $50,000, meaning even more local kids who use the variety of therapeutic and rehabilitation services at OSNS will be supported.
“As a family, we have personally experienced the profound difference OSNS makes, and we believe in the importance of this work. By matching donations up to $50,000, we hope to amplify the generosity of our community and strengthen the support available to children and families who depend on these essential services," reads a statement from Bernice Greig, board chair and Charlie Greig, owner of C.J. Greig & Associates.
Register and learn more at www.osnslegacyfoundation.org
More Penticton News
- A plan for KSA revealedNelson - 4:00 am
- 'We really need clarity'Kamloops - 4:00 am
- City sued over exit road dealWest Kelowna - 4:00 am
- Village eyes voice in reformLytton - 4:00 am
- Crime bills may be absorbedKamloops - 4:00 am
3 bedrooms 4 baths
$608,900
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Rhys South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel