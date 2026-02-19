Penticton News

Penticton non-profit launches 'Miles that Matter'

Make biking miles matter

Photo: OSNS Ride for the kids with upcoming OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre fundraiser

There is a new, fun way to get active and support local kids.

The OSNS Legacy Foundation in Penticton has announced "Miles that Matter," described as a new "peer-to-peer fundraising event" which will take place May 1 to 31

"This exciting initiative will help the OSNS Legacy Foundation secure the long-term financial stability of the OSNS Child & Youth Development Centre, ensuring children and youth across the South Okanagan Similkameen continue to receive vital pediatric rehabilitation services," reads the press release announcement.

"Whether you’re a road cyclist, mountain biker, gravel rider, spin enthusiast or simply love to ride, Miles that Matter is for you. The event is designed to fit your lifestyle and schedule. Ride outdoors, hit the trails, or hop on your spin bike at home."

The event involves:

Registering as an individual, becoming a team captain, or joining a team

Setting up your personal fundraising page using the online platform

Setting a riding goal

Fundraising by asking for support from friends, family and coworkers to reach your riding goal

"Miles that Matter gives you the flexibility to ride on your own schedule. You’ll track your progress throughout May 2026 using our fundraising platform, which can link directly to Strava if you choose. The event is free to join," the organizers explained.

"There is a suggested fundraising goal of $500 per participant, but any amount raised is appreciated."

Motivating goal ideas include riding every day in May, accumulating a total elevation equivalent to Mount Everest, hit a cumulative distance milestone, or completing a "century ride" of 100 kilometres or 100 miles.

"Any level of cyclist is invited to participate. Whether you’re looking for extra spring motivation, a reason to ride with friends, or a meaningful way to give back to your community, Miles that Matter is a great way to make every kilometre count this May."

Plus, C.J. Greig & Associates will be matching all donations up to $50,000, meaning even more local kids who use the variety of therapeutic and rehabilitation services at OSNS will be supported.

“As a family, we have personally experienced the profound difference OSNS makes, and we believe in the importance of this work. By matching donations up to $50,000, we hope to amplify the generosity of our community and strengthen the support available to children and families who depend on these essential services," reads a statement from Bernice Greig, board chair and Charlie Greig, owner of C.J. Greig & Associates.

Register and learn more at www.osnslegacyfoundation.org