Penticton News

Pentastic Jazz Festival announces dates for 2026 event

Save the dates for jazz

Photo: Visit Penticton Pentastic Jazz Fest is gearing up.

It's time to save the dates for the annual Pentastic Hot Jazz and Music Festival as it prepares for its 28th year of world-class music.

From Sept. 11 to 13 in Penticton, multiple venues will be taken over by talents from around North America.

"If the Cajun sounds of the South get your feet tapping, if rockabilly revs your engine, if the magic of New Orleans stirs your soul, or if gypsy jazz makes you want to dance, you won’t want to miss this year’s festival!" reads a press release from the organization.

Headliners include:

The Black Market Trust (Los Angeles)

Tom Rigby & Flambeau (San Francisco)

Dave Bennett & the Memphis Speed Kings (Detroit)

After Midnight (Denver)

More talent, including many locals, will be announced in the spring to round out the lineup.

Full festival details can be found at www.pentasticjazz.ca, and tickets will be on sale soon.

Generous support of sponsors and volunteers is key to the festival's success. Anyone interested in joining the team can call 250-770-3494 or email [email protected] to find out more about what opportunities are available.