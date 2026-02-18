Penticton News

Upcoming Penticton Vees game will help 'Feed the Valley'

Photo: Penticton Vees Penticton Vees signed jersey up for grabs with donations to the local food bank at upcoming game.

The annual Valley First's Feed the Valley Night will be back at an upcoming Penticton Vees game, raising money and donations to help tackle local food insecurity.

The Vees face the Wenatchee Wild at 7 p.m. at the South Okanagan Events Centre on March 6, and fans are encouraged to bring along a non-perishable food donation or make a cash or gift card donation at the game.

Anyone who participates will be entered in to a chance to win a signed Penticton Vees jersey.

The game will be the 15th year of Feed the Valley initiatives specifically at the SOEC and with the Vees, which have helped collect 796 pounds of food and more than $23,500 over that time.

All donations collected during the March 6 game will go to the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank.

"Valley First is committed to making a real difference in the financial lives of our members and a meaningful difference in our local communities,” said Simon Mills, president, Valley First region, in a press release.

“Together, Valley First and the Penticton Vees are raising food, funds and awareness through Feed the Valley. Thank you for your support!”

Feed the Valley operates initiatives throughout the region.

Tickets for the Vees' game can be purchased online at www.ValleyFirstTix.com or in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC.

Online donations to the Feed the Valley initiative can always be made online here.