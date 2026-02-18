Penticton News

Some Penticton residential areas will see more parking pass fees

Photo: Castanet City Hall in Penticton.

More parking fees are now in the mix for residents in certain Penticton neighbourhoods.

The Resident Parking Only program, or RPO, was introduced in 2004 and has been through several iterations since it was adopted.

Neighbourhoods designated as potentially high traffic due to factors like tourism, nearby events, commuters, or a high number of employees working in the area were designated RPO zones, including the downtown core and Penticton Regional Hospital area.

Those roads were then subject to rules, requiring proof of residency to park there during certain time frames and with time limits.

Residents with proof of a registered vehicle have been issued free placards, up to two per household, as well as two free visitor placards for guests.

That will now change.

On Tuesday, council formally adopted changes to the rules including a $25 administrative fee for visitor placards, and a $25 fee for any lost, missing or damaged resident placards.

The final vote came after three readings were given to the bylaw change at a previous meeting.