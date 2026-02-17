Penticton council agrees on extension of homeless shelter
Shelter security key
Penticton city council is looking to divert lease money to security money if the province steps up to save a local temporary shelter.
The shelter at 441 Dawson Avenue currently provides a total of 40 beds, plus on-site access to housing supports, case management, outreach services and other connection points to community partners.
It was first intended as a winter shelter, but that was extended year-round, and now a further extension is in the cards.
Its temporary use permit runs out at the end of March. Under a new potential deal, the City of Penticton and partners, including the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen, would spend up to $120,000 per year on security costs for the area around the shelter as well as the nearby Compass Court shelter complex.
The province would cover the lease.
"The city [would be] working with our local business organizations like the Chamber of Commerce and the Penticton Industrial Development Association would take the lead on security for the larger area," said Blake Laven, the city's general manager of development, at Tuesday's meeting.
The $120,000 per year is what was already being spent by the city on the lease, shared with the RDOS pitching in $24K.
Now, that budget will be for 24/7 security.
Council voted unanimously to grant the temporary use permit, subject to the provincial funding coming through to cover the lease.
The new lease would extend through 2029, allowing for city staff to come up with more permanent solutions to an ongoing housing crisis.
"The intent is really to buy us more time to get out of this cycle where we're planning for shelters every six months, and to give us time to work on more permanent solutions, be that supported housing, be that other shelter options, be that longer term housing," Laven said.
"So certainly, the intent is to spend the time while we have this temporary use permit to think and to work through more permanent solutions with our partners."
More Penticton News
- 3 suspects in parking scamKelowna - 3:31 pm
- Lake levels lowest on recordOsoyoos - 3:26 pm
- Shelter security keyPenticton - 3:10 pm
- Cold snap to hit OkanaganOkanagan - 3:07 pm
- Cutting staff, hiking taxesBC - 3:04 pm
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Bobbie (& Susie) South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel