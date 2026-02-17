Penticton News

Soup season for a cause to support recovery in Penticton

Photo: Contributed Buy soup, support Discovery House.

It's soup season, and there is no better way to indulge than by supporting a local cause at the same time.

Discovery House Recovery's annual "Soup Is Good" fundraiser is back, offering delicious soups made by local chefs for delivery and pickup weekly from Feb. 27 through March 20.

Individual soups are $10, with increasing discounts for larger orders, ramping up to $8 per portion for orders of 10 or more.

Pre-order your soup before Wednesday each week before the Friday soup day online here or by calling 250-328-5142.

All proceeds go to Discovery House, a recovery centre for men struggling with addiction whose stated mission is to reunite men with their families.