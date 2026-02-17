Penticton News
South Similkameen Health Centre adjusts emergency hours this week
ER hours change this week
Photo: Interior Health
South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos.
The South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos has temporarily changed its emergency service hours for the week.
In a Voyent Alert Tuesday, the Village of Keremeos said the hours would move to Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Previously, the emergency service was available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Monday was Family Day, a statutory holiday.
The health centre emergency hours will return to that schedule Feb. 23.
In November, the Similkameen service was cut back to three days from a six-day schedule, Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The region has been facing a physician shortage for several years.
