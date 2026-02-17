Penticton News

South Similkameen Health Centre adjusts emergency hours this week

Photo: Interior Health South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos.

The South Similkameen Health Centre in Keremeos has temporarily changed its emergency service hours for the week.

In a Voyent Alert Tuesday, the Village of Keremeos said the hours would move to Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Previously, the emergency service was available Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. Monday was Family Day, a statutory holiday.

The health centre emergency hours will return to that schedule Feb. 23.

In November, the Similkameen service was cut back to three days from a six-day schedule, Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The region has been facing a physician shortage for several years.