Penticton Vees tie record for wins by a WHL expansion team
Vees on their way to records
Photo: Penticton Vees
Vees on their way to records with yet another win.
The Penticton Vees continue to dominate with a 3-0 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Monday night.
This victory leaves the Vees with a 35-11-4-4 record on the season, which means they have tied the 2003/04 Everett Silvertips for the most wins by an expansion team in Western Hockey League history.
It was a fast and physical game, with no goals until the second period when the Vees made the score 2-0.
A third goal followed in the third period, and goalie Ethan McCallum earned his third shutout of the season, after having a brief goalie brawl with the opposing team's netminder.
GAME STATS
Shots:
- Vees- 35
- Cougars- 31
Scoring:
- Vees- Noah Milford, Tristan Petersen, Ethan Weber
- Cougars- N/A
Power Plays:
- Vees- 1/5
- Cougars- 0/2
Goaltending:
- Vees- Ethan McCallum - 31/31
- Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 32/35
The Vees are now hitting the road for six games in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, beginning Friday in Brandon.
