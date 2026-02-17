Penticton News

Penticton Vees tie record for wins by a WHL expansion team

Photo: Penticton Vees

The Penticton Vees continue to dominate with a 3-0 victory over the Prince George Cougars on Monday night.

This victory leaves the Vees with a 35-11-4-4 record on the season, which means they have tied the 2003/04 Everett Silvertips for the most wins by an expansion team in Western Hockey League history.

It was a fast and physical game, with no goals until the second period when the Vees made the score 2-0.

A third goal followed in the third period, and goalie Ethan McCallum earned his third shutout of the season, after having a brief goalie brawl with the opposing team's netminder.

GAME STATS

Shots:

Vees- 35

Cougars- 31

Scoring:

Vees- Noah Milford, Tristan Petersen, Ethan Weber

Cougars- N/A

Power Plays:

Vees- 1/5

Cougars- 0/2

Goaltending:

Vees- Ethan McCallum - 31/31

Cougars- Joshua Ravensbergen - 32/35

The Vees are now hitting the road for six games in Manitoba and Saskatchewan, beginning Friday in Brandon.