Staycations abound in South Okanagan

Local staycation options

Photo: Oliver Lakeside Resort

Take advantage of the Okanagan sunshine by pairing it with a local staycation at one of these South Okanagan resorts.

Oliver’s The Lakeside Resort is “situated on Tuc-el-Nuit Lake, a spring-fed oasis amidst the splendour of Canada’s only true desert,” described assistant manager Leanne Lees.

“Our location offers peaceful views from our park-like 5-acre grounds with a 500-foot private beach.”

While it’s been a warm winter, it may not be warm enough just yet to enjoy Tuc-el-Nuit Lake, but considering it’s warm, shallow, clean and power boats aren’t permitted, it’ll definitely be relaxing to enjoy while seated under the lakefront log gazebo!

“Our suites are a perfect way to enjoy our resort,” said Lees. “All 21 units are air conditioned, and most have fully equipped kitchens. They range in size from a standard room to one, two and three bedrooms.”

Eighteen cabanas are also on site, which Lees explains is similar to “camping without the tent.”

Large enough to fit six guests, cabanas are open at the front to give you the feel of the outdoors while inside there’s a kitchen area including a sink with running water.

And there’s also 28 grassy, treed and shaded RV spots and campsites, equipped with water and power.

“The Lakeside Resort is an Okanagan Classic in Oliver, B.C. and has been “home” to generations of families and vacationers since the 1930’s,” said Lees. “They come to enjoy the stunning views of Tuc-el-Nuit Lake and the calm, park-like 5+ acre setting with its 500 foot private beach.

“Oliver is famously the “Wine Capital of Canada” and at the heart of B.C.’s respected wine industry, producing globally award-winning wines. As well, micro-breweries, cideries and other artisanal pleasures abound everywhere in the South Okanagan.”

There’s still plenty of activities happening at the resort for in-house guests.

“We do "Chit Chat Coffee" gathering Saturdays, Craft Night Tuesdays, Dinner for $5 on Wednesdays, and card night on Thursdays,” explained Lees.

“For groups, big or small, who like to get away in the quieter spring and fall months, we are renowned for a relaxed experience,” added Lees. “We are within minutes of 7 great golf courses! Cycling getaways are the perfect excuse to book a couple’s weekend or a trip for the girls. Tour wineries, farms and orchards – all close by.”

For more information, visit them in person at 6707 Lakeside Dr or online at thelakesideresort.com

Also in Oliver is the Gallagher Lake - A Parkridge Camping & RV Resort, featuring chalets, cabins and yurts, as well as designated RV spots.

The Resort boasts a convenience store, laundry facilities, public washrooms, shower facilities and other conveniences such as propane exchange, recycling and a sani-dumping station.

And there’s plenty to do on site! From mini golf, to tennis and volleyball courts, the resort has an abundance of amenities that’ll keep you entertained this mild winter.

Camper cabins are an awesome choice for cooler evenings, coming equipped with electricity and beds (just be sure to bring your own linens!). They’re also pet-friendly, meaning you can bring the entire family this staycation.

You can book online! Visit parkbridge.com for more information or the actual resort at 8439 BC-97.

Head north from Oliver and you’ll come across Ponderosa Point Resort in Kaleden, opening for the season on May 1.

The resort features “lakeside cabins in the heart of the Okanagan,” nestled amongst ponderosa pine trees and on Skaha Lake.

Twenty-six cabins are on site, varying from one bedroom to four bedroom (which can host nine to 10 people!) and a private beach gives you the opportunity to truly relax or enjoy the water (when it’s warm enough!) at your own pace. Complimentary stand up paddle boards, canoes and kayaks are on site.

Bringing the kids? Perfect! The resort also has a playground and plenty of open grassy areas, perfect for a game of soccer or bocce ball. And with direct access to the Kettle Valley Railway Trail, take advantage of this mild and sunny winter and enjoy a bike ride.

With seven acres of beachfront property, the gated resort is the perfect place to plan your upcoming staycation before the busy summer season starts.

The resort is located at 319 Ponderosa Ave, and online at ponderosapoint.com

Over in Naramata and just beyond you’ll find Sandy Beach Lodge & Resort, which has been welcoming guests since the 1940s to its “rustic luxury accommodation.”

With year-round lakefront log cottages on site you can take advantage of the slower season and enjoy 400 feet of the Sandy Beachfront, or relax by the heated pool.

Thirteen cabins are on site and feature kitchens and gas fireplaces - perfect for cooler evenings!

Lodge guest rooms (adults only) feature a private veranda overlooking the lake, as well, and guests can also enjoy a complimentary plated and served breakfast each morning.

For more information, visit sandybeachresort.com or check them out in person at 4275 Mill Rd.

Just beyond Naramata you’ll find Chute Lake Lodge, “nestled in the mountains above Naramata Bench and the Okanagan Provincial Park,” the lodge boasts an on-site restaurant, cabins, yurts, glam tents and of course lodge rooms. Cabins are equipped with electricity and yurts and glam tents have a wood-burning fireplace, so you’ll be kept warm no matter how you choose to enjoy your adventure.

Boasting the “perfect backdrop to decompress and reconnect to what matters,” Chute Lake Lodge has an abundance of on-site activities to keep you and your family entertained, including private-guided experiences.

Go for a hike or enjoy the sauna, snag an e-bike or canoe, kayak or even motorboat - the options are almost endless! If you hit some snow while visiting, you can even rent snow shoes.

Visit chutelakelodge.ca or visit them at 9540 Chute Lake Rd.

Last but certainly not least, a little further north is the Summerland Waterfront Resort & Spa.

Branded “your oasis in the Okanagan,” it’s the perfect place to enjoy your staycation, “tucked away on the southern shores of Okanagan Lake.”

Three sizes of suites are available, and the resort often has package deals, so be sure to check out their website at summerlandresorthotel.com.

Treat yourself to a day at the spa or simply relax in your suite, or at the on-site restaurant and take in the breathtaking views of Okanagan Lake.

And don’t worry about finding a dog sitter - the resort is pet-friendly!

The resort is located at 13011 Lakeshore Dr S.

