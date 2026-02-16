Penticton News
Princeton garbage collection postponed one day for Family Day
Garbage day moved a day
Photo: Pixabay
Garbage bags piled up.
The Town of Princeton is reminding residents garbage collection is postponed by one day.
"Please note that Monday, February 16, is Family Day, a statutory holiday, and your regularly scheduled garbage [and] recycling pickup for the week of February 16-20 will be delayed by one (1) day," reads a Sunday town notice.
Monday pickup will be moved to Tuesday, and the remaining weekdays will follow the same change.
The Town of Princeton provided the following instructions:
- Please place your garbage and recycling out by 8 a.m.
- Two bags of garbage (max 90L bags) in garbage cans, with lids.
- Recycling is to be put in a blue box or other recycling container. Please do not place your recycling in plastic bags.
South Okanagan Quick Links
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel
