Princeton garbage collection postponed one day for Family Day

Photo: Pixabay Garbage bags piled up.

The Town of Princeton is reminding residents garbage collection is postponed by one day.

"Please note that Monday, February 16, is Family Day, a statutory holiday, and your regularly scheduled garbage [and] recycling pickup for the week of February 16-20 will be delayed by one (1) day," reads a Sunday town notice.

Monday pickup will be moved to Tuesday, and the remaining weekdays will follow the same change.

The Town of Princeton provided the following instructions: