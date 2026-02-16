285329
Penticton News  

Princeton garbage collection postponed one day for Family Day

Garbage day moved a day

Sarah Crookall - Feb 15, 2026 / 5:00 pm | Story: 599397

The Town of Princeton is reminding residents garbage collection is postponed by one day.

"Please note that Monday, February 16, is Family Day, a statutory holiday, and your regularly scheduled garbage [and] recycling pickup for the week of February 16-20 will be delayed by one (1) day," reads a Sunday town notice.

Monday pickup will be moved to Tuesday, and the remaining weekdays will follow the same change.

The Town of Princeton provided the following instructions:

  • Please place your garbage and recycling out by 8 a.m.
  • Two bags of garbage (max 90L bags) in garbage cans, with lids.
  • Recycling is to be put in a blue box or other recycling container. Please do not place your recycling in plastic bags.

