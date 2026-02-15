Penticton News

Hikers brought to safety after getting lost in Nickel Plate area south of Hedley

Rescue near Hedley

Photo: Penticton and District Search and Rescue Hikers rescued from Nickel Plate area on Feb. 14.

Two lost hikers were rescued Saturday night, after venturing into the backcountry of Nickel Plate east of Hedley.

At around 7 p.m., Penticton and District Search and Rescue were called to assist the hikers who were eventually escorted out to safety by PenSAR members.

"We’d like to highlight that the subjects did the right thing by staying put once they realized they were lost and called for hep," PenSAR said on social media Sunday.

"Staying in one location significantly increases the likelihood of being located quickly and safely."

Additionally, the South Okanagan team assisted with rescue efforts at Okanagan Mountain Park, where several hikers spent the night in the cold after getting lost in the Baker Lake area.

The search and rescue team reminds people to prepare for winter hiking conditions with additional layers, water, food, lighting, and overnight essentials.

"Even short hikes can turn into overnight situations.

"We’re grateful for positive outcomes in both incidents and proud of our dedicated volunteer members who gave up their Valentine’s Day to ensure others returned home safely.

"If you’re heading outdoors, please plan ahead, share your trip plan, and pack for changing conditions. Your preparation makes all the difference."