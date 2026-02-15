Hikers brought to safety after getting lost in Nickel Plate area east of Hedley
Rescue near Hedley
Two lost hikers were rescued Saturday night, after venturing into the backcountry of Nickel Plate east of Hedley.
At around 7 p.m., Penticton and District Search and Rescue were called to assist the hikers who were eventually escorted out to safety by PenSAR members.
"We’d like to highlight that the subjects did the right thing by staying put once they realized they were lost and called for hep," PenSAR said on social media Sunday.
"Staying in one location significantly increases the likelihood of being located quickly and safely."
Additionally, the South Okanagan team assisted with rescue efforts at Okanagan Mountain Park, where several hikers spent the night in the cold after getting lost in the Baker Lake area.
The search and rescue team reminds people to prepare for winter hiking conditions with additional layers, water, food, lighting, and overnight essentials.
"Even short hikes can turn into overnight situations.
"We’re grateful for positive outcomes in both incidents and proud of our dedicated volunteer members who gave up their Valentine’s Day to ensure others returned home safely.
"If you’re heading outdoors, please plan ahead, share your trip plan, and pack for changing conditions. Your preparation makes all the difference."
More Penticton News
- Crash knocks out powerKelowna - 9:11 pm
- Snow for Lower Mainland?BC - 8:26 pm
- Angel Summit grows reachOkanagan - 7:00 pm
- Large emergency responseKelowna - 6:56 pm
- Festival kicks off in a weekKamloops - 6:00 pm
0 bedrooms 1 baths
$358,000
more details
South Okanagan BC SPCA Featured Pet
Eeyore South Okanagan BC SPCA >
Visit Penticton
Penticton Transit
Discover Naramata
Okanagan Falls
Town of Oliver
Town of Osoyoos
Town of Keremeos
Interior Health
Okanagan College
Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen
Penticton & Wine Country Chamber
Penticton Discussion Forum
District of Summerland
Summerland Chamber & Tourism
School District 67 - Okanagan Skaha
School District 53 - Okanagan Similkameen
Okanagan Regional Library
Osoyoos Lake Water Quality Society
Don't Move a Mussel