Penticton News

Salute to Conservation and Mountain Hunting Expo returns to Penticton with new awards

Dedicated to wild sheep

Photo: Wild Sheep Society Three day expo event at the end of the month, plus the new Ram Awards

The Wild Sheep Society of BC (WSSBC) will be back in Penticton, hosting a big event at the end of this month, with a new award celebration.

WSSBC is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to looking after BC's wild sheep population,

Their Salute to Conservation and Mountain Hunting Expo, along with the Wild Sheep Ram Awards, will take place from Feb. 26 to 28 at the Penticton Trade and Convention Centre.

First up on Thursday night is the awards, hosted by WSSBC and Frontiersmen Gear.

The night is meant to "give back to a community that gives so much to wild sheep conservation, and celebrate the history and legacy of wild sheep and sheep hunting this great province has to offer."

The 2026 Ram Awards include:

Oldest Ram of the Year

Outstanding Ram of the Year

Archery Ram of the Year

Youth Ram of the Year *U16

Conservation Integrity Award

Youth Hunter Award *U16



Tickers are $50 and include a whisky and beer tasting, along with an exclusive Thursday night raffle and games. More information can be found online here.

Starting Friday, the Mountain Hunting Expo begins, which includes the Sheep Hunter University lectures, an outdoor backpack race, and more.

Get ready to check out panels, films, keynote speakers and plenty more educational opportunities, plus two banquets and fundraising live auctions, amongst other social activities.

Day passes for the Expo go on sale Feb. 16. Tickets to all events can be found online here.